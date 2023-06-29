As July 4 approaches, families ready their barbecues, coolers, blankets and other necessary items and get ready to watch stunning fireworks displays throughout the metroplex.
For veterans, Independence Day takes on a more reflective tone, woven into the celebration for our freedoms.
See what local veterans have to say about what Independence Day means to them:
To Mesquite veteran Robbie Burkett, Independence Day is about gaining freedom following the American War of Independence, carried out by our forefathers.
“It's also about celebration,” Burkett said. “Even back then, they celebrated with canon fire and fireworks. For me, that's one of my favorite times of the year. I love to be on the lake, see fireworks and parades, I like it better than Christmas, believe it or not.”
As a veteran, Burkett highlighted the importance of teaching future generations about the history of the United States and how the country emerged as a leader of the free world.
“I think we need to provide future generations the history of this country,” he said. “I think it gets forgotten, and kids should really understand what the holiday means and where it came from.”
Looking back on his military career, Burkett recalled how he wanted to be part of the United States Army, following in the footsteps of his father, who served as a national guardsman.
“I wanted to carry on the family tradition. I'm hoping my sons will eventually be a part of that too,” he said.
The leadership skills Burkett obtained through his military experience would later help him in the business world, he said.
Robert Bollinger, Post Commander for the Allen VFW, said that July 4 holds a profound meaning for him as a symbol of the sacrifices made by countless veterans who defended America's values and protected the freedoms the United States holds dear, reminding civilians to honor veterans’ service and remember the true cost of liberty.
For Allen resident and former marine Ramil Paredes, July 4 centers around a sense of freedom.
“I'm an immigrant from the Philippines, and I studied a lot of U.S. history, especially General MacArthur,” Paredes said. “On the Fourth of July, I think of freedoms here and in other countries who are at war.”
Paredes highlighted the importance of appreciating the freedoms given in the U.S. compared to other countries.
Paredes joined the Marine Corps after meeting a recruiter in high school.
“It was a good experience,” he said. “People say Marines are the toughest of the branches. I do not have experience with other branches, but it is a lot longer than the other services. When I talk to other branches, the marines stand out.”
Paredes said the most rewarding aspect of serving in the military was travelling.
“I got to travel a lot,” he said. “I went overseas several times, and there were things I still remember and places I'd love to visit again.”
For Mesquite resident Ray Mitchell, July 4 represents freedom from everything our forefathers went through in 1776.
“Our forefathers went through a lot during their war, and we did too,” he said. “It's important to celebrate Independence Day because of the freedom we got from our forefathers.”
For Mitchell, his military experience is part of a multigenerational tradition.
“My dad and uncle served in World War II, my grandfather served in World War I and my great grandfather volunteered for the 63rd regiment of the Tennessee Infantry,” he said.
Serving all over the country and overseas during the Vietnam War, Mitchell had a long career in the U.S. Navy.
Born and raised in Dallas, Mitchell graduated from Mesquite High School. And has been a longstanding part of the Mesquite community.
For Rowlett resident and Mesquite former State Commander Jerry Murphree the significance of July 4 goes back to Washington's army winning the American War of Independence.
“It's amazing to me, even today, how they survived and kept this country together and made it free,” Murphree said. “I think it's important to celebrate for our younger people, so they will understand what has happened in our country for the last 200 years.”
After getting a job following high school, Murphree joined the Marine Corps.
Travelling throughout the country, Murphree then served in Vietnam.
“I think the most rewarding part came after I was out of the military,” he said. “With the VFW, there's so many of us now who are good friends, and we talk with each other often. That's been a big part of my live since my military service.”
Murphree has been a part of the Mesquite VFW since 1972.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.