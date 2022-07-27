Wildlife in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are feeling the effects of prolonged Texas heat.
Summer continues to bring hot temperatures throughout the northern hemisphere, and 2022 is on track to be among the top 10 hottest years in Texas history.
In the midst of La Niña, seasonal droughts throughout the American southwest is contributing to the excessive, dry heat.
Local watering holes like Mesquite’s City Lake have experienced such high temperatures that they’ve seen an increase in loss of fish and waterfowl. The city of Mesquite said they would have to delay restocking the lake until weather conditions improve for the local wildlife.
Rachel Richter, urban wildlife biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife, said high temperatures lead to oxygen not easily mixing into bodies of water, which can in turn suffocate water-dwelling animals like fish, young amphibians, bugs and more.
With prolonged drought, Richter also said there is possibility of local bug and other pollinator populations being stressed due to decreased vegetation.
“Whenever we're trying to manage or improve urban areas for wildlife, native plants are the key, because that's what our native animals are designed to rely on,” Richter said. “Those plants can be a great source of food and shelter which is important during times of heat stress.”
Currently, other local wildlife is resting more during the day and forage in the evening and early morning hours. Additionally, with higher temperatures, animals can experience a loss in appetite, Richter said.
“It's one of those situations where we need to let nature take its course and remember that the plants and animals that are native to North Texas are adapted to live in this environment, including weather extremes,” she said. “I would not expect for this heat wave to have any long-term impact on wildlife populations.”
While large-scale changes are unlikely, Richter said younger, sick and weaker animals will see an increased mortality rate.
Residents who wish to help animals through the heat are encouraged to provide water, whether it be shallow dishes or bird baths full of water or planting more native vegetation to give animals refuge from the heat and a possible source of food.
“Water is super important,” Richter said. “A lot of things can go longer without food than water. Water is definitely a scarcity right now.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
