This year, one Mesquite ISD student is going to nationals in the Technology Student Association competition.
Olvy Velasquez, a senior at West Mesquite High School, secured a spot in nationals after a first-place state win for his children’s book, "Little Young Hector, the Great Inventor."
“I wrote and illustrated 'Little Young Hector, the great inventor,'” Velasquez said. “It's about this boy, Hector who helps animals through the use of inventions throughout the book. Kids who read this will be able to learn about the engineering design process while reading this book.”
The prompt for this year’s competition was to teach children aged four to six the basic principles of engineering and include teachers’ activities reviewing the material through practical application.
A lot of students were challenged to take on a new skill they were unfamiliar with to complete their projects for the competition. Velasquez said while he enjoys writing in his spare time, he had to learn digital illustration while creating his book, spending several hours researching how to use different illustrating programs.
“I wanted to be different,” Velasquez said. “I was doing some research, and I saw that a lot of engineering books out there didn't have a lot of diversity in their characters. I wanted my book to involve more Hispanic culture, so that's why Hector is a Hispanic boy. A lot of the engineering books I saw didn't highlight that ethnicity.”
Velasquez said this is his first year participating in the TSA competitions and was unsure of what to expect.
“During the COVID years, I wasn't really involved, but this year, I decided to get involved in something,” he said. “I tried out TSA, and I love it. We did regionals first, and I got second place. I knew when we got back from regionals that I needed to improve my book a lot. I wanted to get first next time. We had a month to work from regionals to state. I put countless hours into my book, and they're like two different books now.”
When competing on the state level, Velasquez said he had to sign up for an interview with the judges. When he saw the signup sheet, he said, there was only one spot left: the earliest spot, which took place 10 minutes from him arriving at the competition.
After some difficulty finding the interviewing room, Velasquez said the judges gave him some time to catch his breath while they waited for the books to be delivered.
“When they said I got first place, I couldn't believe it,” he said. “There were so many emotions going through my mind. I was so happy.”
In honor of Velasquez going to nationals, he began a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society with a goal of raising $2,500 before June 1. Donors can reach the fundraiser here.
