Here are five things to do in and around Mesquite the week of Feb. 26:
Plunk Murray comes to Mesquite Arts Center
Join the Mesquite Arts Center on March 2 from 7-8:30 p.m. as it welcomes the contemporary Irish Trans-genre folk music band, Plunk Murray. This event will be hosted in the Mesquite Arts Center's Courtyard. Tables and Chairs will be placed outside. This is a free, family friendly event. In the case of bad weather, the concert will move inside the rehearsal hall.
Tote-and-go returns
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they bring back their monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first come, first-serve basis. Children do not need to be present.
On Monday, Feb. 27 at noon. Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that inspired by astronauts in history and Dr. Suess’s birthday. This will include:
- A felt Astronaut Project (age: 8+ years old) inspired by Mae Jemison, Guion Blueford, and Stephanie Wilson's journeys in space.
- Mae Jemison - First African- American woman to be admitted into the NASA astronaut training program.
- Guion Blueford - Aerospace engineer – first African- American in space.
- Stephanie Wilson – Engineer, who flew three Space Shuttle missions- most days in space of any African American Astronaut.
- Dr. Suess's "Thing 1 and Thing 2" (age: 3+ years old)
- Dr. Suess's "Lorax" paper project (age: 3+ years old)
The public can choose one of the following per participant. This is intended for children 3 -17 years old.
Arts Center presents season opener
Join the Mesquite Arts Center at 2:30 p.m. Feb 26, as they present their 2023 season opening performance, "Plaza Suite," inside the Mesquite Arts Center's Black Box Theatre. Tickets are available at www.mesquiteartstheatre.org.
"Plaza Suite" portrays three couples who each occupy Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel at different stages throughout the year. First up is a suburban couple who have come to the hotel to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They are succeeded by a Hollywood hotshot who has returned to New York to seek out his now married high school girlfriend. After three doomed marriages, he is eager to remind himself of the sweet innocence of a suburban woman. However, her obsession with Hollywood and overindulgence in the vodka stingers gives him more than he bargained for. Finally, the suite is occupied by a couple who are about to celebrate the wedding of their daughter, if they can get her out of the bathroom. Tension rises and tempers flare as all their attempts to get her to unlock the door fail.
Molly Valentine Dierks on display
Through March 18, the Mesquite Arts Center will host an installation that merges the formal languages of technology and nature. Molly Valentine Dierks explores how humans collectively mediate evolving landscapes of intimacy and connection through her art. She has participated in exhibitions internationally.
Understanding therapy through art
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome the non-profit organization Dallas Art Therapy to the Chamber Gallery of the Mesquite Arts Center.
The exhibition will be on view until March 18 and will include artwork of clients, art therapy students, and art therapists. Art Therapy provides an opportunity for people of all ages to create visual expressions of their internal mental processes, develop self-awareness, and build a path for the future. The featured artwork portrays the artist's experiences related to grief, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and trauma. Dallas Art Therapy is a 501c3 that provides free groups for adults and teens, work in the community, and individual art therapy by insurance or sliding scale.
