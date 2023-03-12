Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of March 12.
Dungeons & Dragons Academy for kids
Are your kids interested in learning the game that’s entertained children since 1974?
Mesquite’s main library will offer basics for children 12 and under to introduce them to an infinite universe of worldbuilding and adventure from 4-5 p.m. March 13.
Mesquite Arts Center offers School of YES! Spring Break Camp
Residents are invited to the 2023 Spring Break Camp for "The School of Yes!" presented by Cara Mia Theatre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13-17. "Finding your voice to change the world through Mascaras: An eco-friendly workshop" will be instructed by Dominique Avila Fleming. Children will learn how to create their very own mascara (mask) using papier-mache materials, paint, and glue. Dominique, the teaching artist for the Cara Mia theatre company, will teach children how body movements (hands, breathing techniques, and dancing) can be used to express themselves while acting in theatre performances.
Mesquite Arts Center does not have counselors on staff to care for children. This camp is created with families in mind. Parents are encouraged to participate in the camp with their children. Cara Mia instructors and Mesquite Arts Center staff will be in attendance for all classes.
The arts center created two separate time slots for children to participate from 10 a.m. to 11:30 for ages 4-7 and from 12:30-2 p.m. for ages 8-14. More information can be found by emailing arts@cityofmesquite.com
Arts Center celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Join the Mesquite Arts Council for its monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children do not need to be present.
At noon Monday, March 6, Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that are inspired by St. Patrick’s Day. This will include:
- Leprechaun Binoculars (age: 3+ years old)
- St. Patrick Frames (age: 5+ years old)
- Suncatchers(3+ years old)
- Felt Emoji Shamrocks (8 + years old)
Artist meet and greet
Have you wanted to meet the artists whose works are featured in the halls of the arts center?
Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome artists Molly Valentine Dierks and the artists of Dallas Art Therapy to meet with you. This event is open to the public and offers sips and bites.
Concert to feature Celtic bands
Community members will have an opportunity to see 5-Second Rule, an acoustic Celtic band on March 16 at 7 p.m. during Mesquite Arts Center’s annual St. Patrick’s concert. This celebration will include a family-friendly outdoor atmosphere. The location will be on the facility's perimeter, allowing individuals to bring their own chairs and view from their vehicles if they choose to. In the case of bad weather, the concert will move inside the rehearsal hall.
This is a free family-friendly concert event.
