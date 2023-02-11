Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome the community back for its monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first come, first-serve basis.
On Monday, February 13 at noon, Mesquite Arts Center staff will hand out 100 kits that are inspired by Valentine's Day. This will include:
Valentine Felt Cookies (age: 5+ years old)
Valentine Felt Owl (age: 5+ years old)
DIY Paper Valentine's Theme Gift Bags (3+ years old)
Variety of Valentines Crafts (3 + years old)
The public can choose one of the following per participant. This is intended for children 3 -17 years old.
Mesquite Symphony Orchestra presents A Rose By Any Other Name
Inspired by the famous saying from William Shakespeare's play "Romeo and Juliet," this concert aims to help listeners understand that the names of things do not affect what they really are.
The Mesquite Symphony Orchestra invites community members to explore a new facet of music in their concert called "A Rose By Any Other Name" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Mesquite Arts Center.
Think you have what it takes to act? The Mesquite Arts Center will hold its final round of auditions for its upcoming production, Death by Design, from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Mesquite Arts Theatre.
'Galentine's' Day Networking Mixer
Mesquite resident Maxcie Taylor invites women from the MEsquite and Forney area to a networking event to interconnect women in business.
The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 at Two Cups Coffee.
Mesquite Arts Center presents Plaza Suite
join the Mesquite Arts Theatre from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb 17-18, as they present their 2023 season opening performance inside the Mesquite Arts Center's Black Box Theatre.
Plaza Suite portrays three couples who each occupy Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel at different stages throughout the year. First up, is a suburban couple who have come to the hotel to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They are succeeded by a Hollywood hotshot who has returned to New York to seek out his now married high school girlfriend. After three doomed marriages, he is eager to remind himself of the sweet innocence of a suburban woman. However, her obsession with Hollywood and overindulgence in the vodka stingers gives him more than he bargained for. Finally, the suite is occupied by a couple who are about to celebrate the wedding of their daughter...if they can get her out of the bathroom. Tension rises and tempers flare as all their attempts to get her to unlock the door fail.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
