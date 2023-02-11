5 things mesquite.jpg

Mesquite Arts Center to hand out crafting kits

Join the Mesquite Arts Council as they welcome the community back for its monthly "Tote + Go" services that provide art kits to the public. This is a free service, with no registration required, and on a first come, first-serve basis. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

