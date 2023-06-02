Image[1].jpeg

Mesquite is gearing up for its 19th year of citywide community service.

On Oct. 7, community members will help residents with disabilities, low-income households, seniors and more with minor exterior repairs, including fence repairs, yard maintenance, wheelchair ramps, demos as well as tree trimming.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

