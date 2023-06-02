Mesquite is gearing up for its 19th year of citywide community service.
On Oct. 7, community members will help residents with disabilities, low-income households, seniors and more with minor exterior repairs, including fence repairs, yard maintenance, wheelchair ramps, demos as well as tree trimming.
The city of Mesquite, in partnership with Mesquite Ministerial Alliance, is making plans for its annual Addressing Mesquite Day. This annual one-day event focuses on home repairs needed by senior citizens, single parents, military veterans and the disabled and other homeowners in Mesquite.
Why is it important to have this event on your calendar now? The last day for homeowners to complete a request form is June 23.
Residents who need assistance with house or yard projects or know someone in need can request help from the city of Mesquite. Community volunteer groups will be matched with qualifying homeowners. All requests must be for exterior projects only including painting the outside of a home, landscaping tasks, constructing minor structures and tearing down structures.
Residents are encouraged to put together volunteer groups and complete all volunteer forms before July 3.
Every organization that wishes to volunteer will be assigned a local house or yard project. Groups must have a leader and typically consist of 10 or more volunteers.
Those wishing to make an impact but cannot join a volunteer group are encouraged to sponsor a group or donate.
“The transformations that occur on Addressing Mesquite Day would not be possible without the financial support of generous community donors like you,” according to a city statement.
Sponsors include a Platinum Sponsorship of $5,000. This would allow the company’s logo to appear on all publication materials, the event T-shirt and the city of Mesquite website. Additionally, the sponsor would have an opportunity to address the participants on the morning of the event.
A Gold Sponsorship of $2,500 would allow the company’s logo to appear on all publication materials, the event T-shirt, the city of Mesquite website and the event banner.
A Silver Sponsorship of $1,000 This level would allow the company’s logo to appear on all publication materials, the event T-shirt and the city of Mesquite website.
A Bronze Sponsorship of $500 would allow the company’s name to appear on the event T-shirt.
Those who do not want to serve as an official sponsor can donate any amount to help supply volunteers with necessary tools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.