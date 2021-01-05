Mayor Bruce Archer tests positive for COVID-19

It was recently announced that Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine.
The mayor experienced sickness on Sunday and tested for COVID-19 following a virtual consultation with a physician, the city stated. The symptoms were described as flu-like, and since testing positive the mayor has worked from home and is following all health protocols. During the recent City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos was able to help direct the meeting agenda.
“I pray and am hopeful for his speedy recovery, and if you ever wish negative on anyone, I wish for a negative test as soon as possible,” Miklos said.
The council continued its first meeting of the new year and recognized virtual and safe events for the next year.
“When I heard from Mayor Archer yesterday and he had tested positive my heart just sank,” Councilwoman Sherry Wisdom said. “I know he’s out there a lot, very visible, he’s the people’s mayor, and I worried about that for him because you can’t see COVID, and it affects anybody at any time.”
Following the mayor’s COVID-19 test, the council advised everyone to continue washing their hands, wearing a mask and practicing social distance. They encouraged people to be patient while vaccines arrive and be as safe as possible.
“We pray that Mayor Archer isn’t severely affected, it’s mild and he returns to us quickly because this body is not complete without him,” Wisdom said. “We are a team.”
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to rise in North Texas. The council has urged everyone to keep the mayor in the residents’ thoughts and prayers.
“Let’s please continue to pray for so many of our neighbors in our city who are struggling financially or are very ill,” Archer said according to a post on Facebook. “I’m overwhelmed by so many kind comments, prayers and the love I’ve felt the last couple of days.”
