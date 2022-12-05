Nellapalli (Dharma) Dharmarajan has been serving the Mesquite community for several years. From the PTA to the Planning and Zoning commission, Dharmarajan has played an active role in helping Mesquite become a better place.
How have you gotten involved with the Mesquite Community?
There are several pathways for any individual to get involved in a city's community – join a PTA, volunteer one’s service to a cause, get involved in the workings of the local government, etc. To digress a bit, my wife of 45 years, was a step ahead of me and was committed to a cause - service activities. She was involved in various efforts in Mesquite, such as Meals-on-Wheels through the VNA, visiting local nursing homes with the kids and playing bingo and helping celebrate birthdays and special holidays with the elderly, helping out teachers in elementary school and the library, etc.
My involvement with the City of Mesquite was by happenstance. It came about courtesy of my then district councilman Mr. Forsythe. On one of my daily neighborhood walks, he casually enquired about my educational background, career endeavors and other avocations. When he learned that I had just retired from Corporate America, he did not hesitate to ask me to consider serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission and help bring an outside business perspective to the workings of the City and the Board at large. As they say, the rest is history.
How long have you served on the planning and zoning commission?
My first extended tour of duty was from October 2010 to September 2018. I am back on the saddle, a second time, since September 2022.
What has been most rewarding about being part of the planning and zoning commission?
It is an amalgam of things that cannot be forced ranked. If pushed into a corner, I would have to say that I am able to bring to bear, my views on local needs and issues in a democratic fashion and have them heard and considered in a group setting. I also have a bigger platform to interject ideas to help with the planning needs for the future, to the benefit of the community and city at large.
What are some issues that you feel should be addressed at a policy level and codified in the planning process?
I am a strong supporter of energy efficiency measures, sustainability and environmental considerations in new project development activities, such as new housing construction, school and commercial buildouts. Codifying minimum requirements (ideas that I catalog below) as part of the original design would seem appropriate and should not be left to the discretion of Project Developers. Citizens are faced with (and will be facing) escalating energy and water costs (and shortages) which are pocket book issues and I am committed to repeatedly emphasizing these needs.
Concepts such as requiring high energy efficiency standards for windows and appliances, use of community solar parks, providing for rain water harvesting, use of geothermal for heating and cooling, layout of homes for maximizing solar energy harvesting using roof top panels, use of native plants that are not water thirsty, preservation of trees, installing chargers for future use of Electric vehicles, are some Ideas that could be stipulated, for the benefit of the citizenry and in the grand scheme of things, help promote sustainable living.
How long have you lived in Mesquite?
Completed “Forty-One” years this October and living at the same address!!
What is your favorite childhood memory?
The values acquired growing up in a large joint family system on the backside of the globe. The Matriarch of the family was my maternal aunt, a kind-hearted soul but a disciplinarian, who single handedly nurtured several of us and laid the foundation for our success at a young age. She emphasized academics and drilled into us, the importance of spirituality and the tenets of basic human values (respect for elders, showing empathy for and serving the less fortunate, giving alms and being modest). And those were also the days when we had no television to distract us (and only one transistor radio in the house) and for mental stimulation, we were required to load up on reading material from a nearby lending library. Bygone days indeed!
What are your hobbies?
Travelling (far and wide), light reading, and hacking away on the golf course with a core group of friends every so often. To stay current on renewable energy and sustainable living concepts I read trade journals and seek out evolving trends and technologies in these areas, by attending technical conferences and online seminars. I involve myself in activities of non-profit groups advocating such endeavors and share ideas as appropriate to the membership and now, to the city staff.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
God forbid such an occurrence. My response to this is going to be tongue-in-cheek and light-hearted. My sand bunker play on the golf course needs help. I would not want to waste away my time in the desert sun without a sand wedge and golf balls to help perfect my sand bunker play!!!
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I am introverted, but like to be around people that are stimulating and passionate about getting things done.
