Janette Cross is an intervention counselor at West Mesquite High School. Since 2003, she has helped students in a wide variety of areas to ensure their success in school and beyond.
How did you get involved with Mesquite ISD?
I started in Mesquite ISD in 2003 as a teacher for children on the Autism spectrum at Tosch Elementary.
How did you get into counseling?
I have known since sixth grade that I wanted to be some kind of counselor due to the support I received during a very difficult time in my own life, so after teaching for three years, I pursued a Master's degree in counseling.
What is your role at West Mesquite?
Currently, I am an intervention counselor. I absolutely love being able to support the students, their families and staff.
What has been most rewarding about working at West Mesquite HS?
The most rewarding part of working at West thus far has been the changes I have witnessed in some of the young lives of the students with whom I work closely and the teachers who see the needs and send those students my way.
What has been most challenging?
The most challenging thing about working at West is the vast number of students who need ongoing counseling and the limited amount of time and resources available.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in the area pretty much my entire life. I grew up in Garland, moved to Mesquite when I got married in 1999, and have remained pretty close to MISD since that time.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
My parents always made sure we took a family vacation each year, so I have a lot of memories of traveling to see my grandparents and those really were some of the best times. Because of those memories, I have always tried to make sure that my own kids have memorable vacations.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy exercising, watching my kids play sports and self-care — like getting massages and binge-watching TV series on my holiday breaks.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
I could not live without hugs.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I am a thrill seeker. High adrenaline-type activities on my bucket list are that I want to jump out of a plane and skydive. As much as I love helping others, I am also an introvert — I need my alone time to recharge.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.