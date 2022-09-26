From Michigan to Texas, Jason Block is here to tell Mesquite residents how to prepare for emergencies. Following a town hall, Mayor Daniel Aleman recognized Block for his work toward the beginning of National Preparedness Month.
Tell our readers a little about yourself.
Well first I must disclose that I am not a native Texan. I am an expat from Michigan. I have been in the field of emergency management for about 15 years, 10 of those years specializing in Public Health as a Biological/Infectious Disease Response Coordinator. In addition to working for the City of Mesquite, I am also a Federal Reservist with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response where I assist in providing federal disaster support to our healthcare partners during times of disasters. I am recently married to my wonder wife, Katie, who works as a pharmacist and we also have two fur-kids: our dog Pongo, and our cat Tigger.
How did you get involved in Emergency management?
My involvement with emergency management initially started in the summer of 2006 during my time as an undergraduate student with Central Michigan University. Back then I accepted an internship with the Walt Disney World Resort in their Security Division where I was assigned to their Emergency Management Unit. During my time I provided research support to help build and maintain their plans, training, and exercises program. It wasn’t until after graduating from Central Michigan University with my bachelor’s degree in political science I realized that emergency management was the unseen profession within the public safety field I found fitting as a career for me.
What do you do as an emergency management coordinator?
As the City’s Emergency Management Coordinator, I am responsible for working diligently to prepare for, prevent and mitigate against, respond to and recover from disasters and emergencies that threaten the city. Day-to-day activities typically involve creating and preparing specific plans and procedures for responding to threats such as natural or man-made disasters; managing federal emergency management and homeland security grants programs; scheduling and conducting preparedness training courses; and meeting with residents and organizations within of our community to promote community and individual preparedness for disaster.
When large-scale emergencies and/or disasters strike I provide leadership in our city’s emergency operations center and coordinate the city’s response by facilitating the synchronization of activities of all relevant stakeholders to achieve a common purpose. I’d like to think of myself as the conductor of a symphony, the city departments and response stakeholders are my musicians, and the City’s Emergency Operations Plan is my musical score.
What are some challenges in being an emergency management coordinator?
Emergency management is always challenging, especially when changes occur in state and federal law and national doctrine. It seems after a major disaster occurs somewhere in the United States a lesson learned, or best practice is identified that requires changes to our plans or how we operate in a disaster, to how we recovery from them. In addition, changes in the threat environment are always constant especially up and coming threats associated with climate change and cybersecurity.
What is most rewarding about being a part of the city of Mesquite?
I would say the most rewarding would be being accepted as a member of the team and having the opportunity to share and contribute to the city’s capabilities to prepare and respond to the community’s needs during times of disaster.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have only lived in the area for about 13 months as of September. Prior to living here, I have spent some time in San Marcos, Texas and before that I spent 7 years in South Carolina. I am originally from Michigan, growing up in the Metro Detroit region.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
One of my fondest childhood memories is growing up as a Navy kid having the opportunity to participate on Tiger Cruises where I got to spend either a ½ day or all day with my father on board the various ships he served when they were returning from a deployment. Some of the ships I was able to cruise on were the U.S.S. Stump and the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.
What are your hobbies?
My greatest hobby of all is spending time with my wife relaxing at home or traveling around the metroplex to explore new stores or restaurants (and of course visiting the antique stores). I also like to spend time with my dog (Pongo) and cat (Tigger). I also volunteer my time as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
This is an easy one!! My Emergency Preparedness Kit!!! I generally keep a large plastic tub filled with items to include my three-day supply of food and water, hand crank radio, flashlight, whistle, first aid kit, matches and shredded paper, and other items I keep in my kit so I am prepared for any emergency that may occur…and yes being stuck on a deserted island constitutes an emergency!!!
What is one thing about you readers would never guess to be true?
There’s a few I can probably share including being in marching band for nearly 10 years (from middle school through college), played multiple sports including tennis, track and field, and football. But many find surprising to know is that throughout my college years and up until I left Michigan in 2013, I was an active fencer competing in foil and saber. These days when time allows (which isn’t much), I still do fence, but not as competitively. I am hoping to change that in near future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.