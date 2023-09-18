Marina Marmolejo is the city of Mesquite's new digital media coordinator, creating videos and photos of Mesquite's mayor and city council for the city. As the city aims to engage more of its residents, Marmolejo finds innovative ways to catch residents' attention.
Tell our readers about yourself.
Hi readers, ‘tis I, Marina Marmolejo your new Digital Media Coordinator (for the city of Mesquite). I was born in Dallas, grew up in Garland and lived up there until last year when I married and moved to Mesquite with my husband, Irving. l went to three different colleges for the sake of saving money, those being: Richland College, University of North Texas-Dallas, and University of North Texas in that order. Yes, the commute to UNT almost every day was a pain, but I’m here now with a degree and proud parents so woo-hoo, worth it!
How did you get involved with the city?
I’ve always been interested in media in any form so growing up I knew I wanted to be involved with it, video specifically. I used to make yearly Christmas recap videos for my family or vlogs. During my time in college, I started working on ENGs (electronic news gathering) for the campus news station and liked working on those. Therefore broadened my job searches to government roles. With the support of my parents and then boyfriend now husband, I ended up applying to this job and the rest is history.
What are your responsibilities?
I am the digital media coordinator. My focus is to make videos and photograph anything that includes the mayor and council. I also cover some events, which is the best part because I’m always out and about and seeing more of Mesquite I didn’t even know existed.
What's most rewarding about working with the city?
I’m not going to lie, the drive first and foremost because it's so close to home that I don’t have to wake up an extra hour earlier to beat traffic. Secondly, I really enjoy the environment here. It's much different than any other I've had. It is so welcoming, chill, and I have a sweet work-life balance. A bonus is that my bosses are so understanding and nice.
What challenges do you face?
Little to no content to make said videos is always hard, especially when it’s from past events but I always make it work. Also, noise is my biggest enemy when recording videos in public. It’s something I can't control; I can only hope to reduce it in post-production.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Mesquite since June 2022 when I married my best friend and love of my life, Irving. So, about a year and 3 months.
What's your favorite childhood memory?
I have so many! (shout out to my parents, los amodoro!). If I was to pick one, it would probably be when I dragged my dad to the GameStop midnight release of Modern Warfare 3 in 2011 where he bought me the “hardened edition” of the game. My dad is a real one for taking me back then. Reminds me of when I dragged my mom to take me in 2007 a day after my birthday to spend all my birthday money on the game: High School Musical: Sing It! Bundle with the microphone... both are memories I’ll cherish forever.
What are your hobbies?
To live a healthy lifestyle, I go to the gym, but I have yet to get to the point of my life where I enjoy going. I just know I must for the sake of getting some sort of exercise in since my job is editing, and I’m in a chair and computer screen for half the day. My main hobby is gaming! I enjoy playing with my family and friends; it’s a nice way to catchup when we don’t see each other as often since we are all busy trying to make this being an adult thing happen.
What's something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I’ve never had steak. That happened mostly because I randomly gave up pork and beef in high school as a freshman and before that my parents never really took my siblings and I to eat at places where they served that, so I missed out I guess!
