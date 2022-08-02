Mesquite Rodeo (64).jpg
Winston Henvey/ Star Local Media

Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team.

Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.

Mesquite Rodeo (62).jpg

The Texas Spirit Riders practice year round in all conditions to ensure a stellar performance, Captain Erica Bednarz said. 
Mesquite Rodeo (66).jpg

After establishing a relationship with the Texas Spirit Riders, the Mesquite Championship Rodeo honored fallen co-captain Lynsey Wharton before the riders performed.
Mesquite Rodeo (60).jpg

The Texas Spirit Riders aim to revive the sport of equestrian drill team and earn the status of becoming America's rodeo performance team. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

