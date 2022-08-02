Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team.
Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
"Our girls' job is to think, 'how do I make it around that arena one more time and grab that kid's hand on the rail and change their whole life," she said.
Practicing year-round, Bednarz said the riders will practice in all temperatures and all conditions of weather to ensure a stellar show that will captivate all rodeo patrons.
“I will not lower my expectations because you cannot rise to the occasion,” Bednarz said. “You either get out there and do you job or you're not riding on the pro team. You're going to ride on one of these other teams where we are still teaching people how to perform."
With four lieutenants, including the figurehead of the Texas Spirit Riders, Sara Walsh, a leadership board and peer leaders, Bednarz has grown a team of six drill team members to a 33-rider, multi-team organization that redefines what it means to be a drill team.
In 2014, Bednarz and a group of other riders that she calls, “the originals,” answered a Facebook post looking for riders to join a drill team. As a team of six, Vicki Poteet, then captain of the team, led the riders until passing on the torch to a fellow rider, Rachel Kiowski, who then passed on the title of captain to Bednarz and Co-Captain to Wharton in 2020.
“In the meantime, when all of this is happening, the sport of equestrian drill team was almost extinct,” Bednarz said. “It was just getting smaller and smaller. Fewer rodeos wanted performance drill teams because it was boring. It was slow. There was no energy. They would carry flags, and that was about the coolest thing they brought to the table.”
Bednarz had been chosen for her work in fundraising with the American Cancer Society, volunteered to participate in a 50-mile ride where the Texas Spirit Riders rode on horseback to raise $30,000 for the society.
As Bednarz and Wharton took charge of the team, they began marketing the sport of drill team to younger riders to revitalize the sport. The Texas Spirit Riders became three teams – novice, junior and pro.
“Here I am, and I had six riders from the season prior that I was hoping would stay. It was a very big roll of the dice for that organization,” Bednarz said. “At that time, Lynsey and I wrote letters to all the riders the year prior and said 'please stay on board and give us a chance.' They all ended up staying. Lyndsey was really big on kids – youth, so she really wanted to start the next generation.”
In December of 2020, Wharton was killed in a car accident on her way to discussing fundraising opportunities with Bednarz, leaving her as stand-alone captain.
“Whenever we planned for our first appearance for a Christmas parade in our hometown, it was a funeral,” Bednarz said. “It looked very different. We dressed out as a team, we went to this funeral, and we did this whole production for this member of our team that had fallen. In that moment, it was like an instant bond for these people whether they knew her or not."
In 2021, Mesquite Rodeo director Travis Wheat contacted Bednarz and allotted them a slot for a 50-flag salute at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, fulfilling a longtime goal of Wharton.
“When we came out to carry those flags for him, he said, 'you are Mesquite's team.'” Bednarz said.
The Mesquite Rodeo also honored Wharton and her work to getting the Spirit Riders to where they are now.
“That set the foundation of our new organization,” Bednarz said. “As traumatic and tragic as this has been, it has been quite a ride. She had all of these ambitions, and we've walked through every door she had predestined for us.”
Today, the Texas Spirit Riders is 33-riders strong with novice, junior, semi-pro and professional riders, all on a mission to perform in the National Finals Rodeo, establishing themselves as America’s performance team.
“It's grown immensely, and the whole story has changed,” Bednarz said. “Moving forward, we have been talking with the PRCA board in Colorado about getting our pro cards because we want to be in Vegas. That is our end game. There will be no stopping this train until we are loading horses on the 747 and taking them across the country.”
Even after entering a national platform, Bednarz said she still plans to maintain the local feel of the Texas Spirit Riders.
“As you get bigger and bigger, you lose that touch with your community,” Bednarz said. "That's something we want to avoid. We'll always do these rodeos that are local to us like Mesquite Rodeo no matter where we're going. We're trying to keep it humble and home-grown.”
The Texas Spirit Riders are slated to hold future performances in the area including a Disney on the Dirt performance in Winnsboro, Texas, and regular shows at the Texas State Fair.
