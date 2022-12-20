Profile.jpg

Jason Feinglas, left; Alejandro Medina, right

Jason Feinglas grew up in Mesquite from elementary through high school. His wife has worked with Mesquite ISD for 20 years. He was in the finance business before joining Alejandro in 2017, starting his journey in the restaurant business.

Alejandro is the owner of Alejandro's. Growing up in Stephenville, he went to Tarleton State before entering the restaurant industry. After going to culinary school, he moved to Washington DC for four years where he was a regional concept chef. Moving back to North Texas in 2006, he and his brother started the concept of Alejandro's on Dalrock Road. They expanded to Royce City and have opened a new location in Mesquite.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments