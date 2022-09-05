Toyia Pointer is Historic Mesquite Inc.’s executive director. She helps the city preserve and share its history and culture with the community. Before coming to Mesquite, Pointer previously served as the Heritage Park Coordinator for the City of Frisco. Prior to that, she spent 17 years working for the City of Carrollton as Museum Curator at the A.W. Perry Homestead. Pointer earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology, both from the University of Oklahoma. She also has a certification in museum studies and collection management, plus a certification in French language and culture.
How did you get involved in Historic Mesquite?
When (Historic Mesquite Inc.'s) previous director retired, I applied for the position because of how much respect I had for the well-researched and high-quality restorations of the two historic homes HMI manages, Opal Lawrence Historical Park and Florence Ranch Homestead. Both properties are Recorded Texas Historic Landmarks and the Lawrence home is on the National Register of Historic Places. Both sites are unique and really are historic gems. It was evident that Mesquite takes a lot of pride in their preservation, and I wanted to be a part of that.
What role do you serve for Historic Mesquite?
I have been HMI’s Executive Director since December 2019; I also serve as the City of Mesquite’s Manager of Historic Preservation.
What has been most rewarding about serving Mesquite?
Interacting with our volunteers and visitors. HMI is a volunteer-driven organization and we rely on the passion and interest of our Board of Directors, school tour docents, and other volunteers to accomplish all that we do. Our upcoming Mesquite Meander event is the perfect example of how dedicated and talented our volunteers are, it is such a good program.
What has been most challenging?
Historic buildings require specialized and ongoing maintenance to preserve them for the future. And, there are more than 20 historic structures, of various sizes and functions, between the two parks. So, we spend a lot of time discussing, planning, and prioritizing projects. It is really important that we get it right and provide the kind of treatment these buildings deserve. We have completed a number of projects this year and have many more scheduled. Donations in support our historic preservation projects are always welcomed.
What are some projects coming down the pike for Historic Mesquite?
So many things! School tours start at the end of September. Mesquite ISD’s third graders visit both historic parks each year to learn about their community and its history. Upcoming events include the 12th annual Mesquite Meander, a living history tour of Mesquite Cemetery, which takes place on October 7 & 8. We have a number of smaller events and programs throughout the year, a calendar can be viewed on our website at historicmesquite.org. New Hope Church will be our next historic rehabilitation project, currently in the design phase. Once completed it will be a space for event rentals and weddings at Opal Lawrence Historical Park.
How long have you lived in the area?
Moved to the north Texas area in 1998, originally from Oklahoma. I have worked as museum curator and director of historic house museums for more than 20 years, in Carrollton and Frisco, before coming to Mesquite.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
Family road trips and vacations, driving to the beach in Florida or along the east coast. We would always stop at roadside attractions and historic house museums along the way. Little did I know then, that I would end up having a career taking care of historic buildings!
What are your hobbies?
Nature walks and visiting art museums and galleries. In the fall of 2020, I started taking a ceramics class at Eastfield campus of Dallas College. It was the only in-person class allowed on campus at that time. It was wonderful to have one evening a week to be creative and get a little messy.
If you were on a deserted island, what is one thing you could not live without?
Shade. I love the beach, warm sun and sand. But, I sunburn easily.
What’s one thing about you that readers would never guess to be true?
That I just got a small sailboat and am learning to sail!
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
