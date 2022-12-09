The city of Mesquite is gearing up for the next legislative session, slated for Jan. 10.
Management Analyst Winema Martinez presented some legislative priorities to the city council at a Monday work session.
Topics of the upcoming session will revolve around the Texas power grid, sales and property taxes, public safety and broadband expansion, Martinez said. Some of the legislative priorities that align with the city’s strategic goals include allowing cities more local control, promoting safer communities and improving mobility.
The city identified legislation that it plans to draft and submit for consideration to its representatives. Key items include using state and local hotel tax rebates to expand the Mesquite Convention Center, as well as the construction of a hangar for the Department of Public Safety to store its vehicles, Martinez said.
The city is also monitoring bills addressing items including catalytic converter theft, sales tax sourcing for online purchases, unauthorized signage and library grants for new construction or renovation, among others. The city also plans to continue supporting legislation that will enhance Mesquite’s neighborhoods and economy.
Council Member BW Smith said that he would like to see more severe penalties for burglary of a motor vehicle and for the resale of catalytic converters. Keheley said that the city plans to pass a local ordinance to mitigate catalytic converter thefts.
As the 88th legislative session draws near, Keheley encourages residents to reach out to their state representatives to voice their concerns.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
