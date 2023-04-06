Airport Manager Shawn Beaver deemed the Mesquite Metro Airport a “beautiful place with great opportunity,” and anticipates more growth as the city continues developing.
Currently, the Mesquite Metro Airport houses 150 tenants and has a waitlist of more than a dozen prospective tenants waiting for a hangar.
“In the time I have been here, there has been very positive work where our director, Eric Pratt, and the team got to fill a 100% occupancy rating, which is why we have a waitlist and why we are building a new hangar,” Beaver said. “The benefit for us is we have the land. We can expand.”
The airport is currently in the development stage of adding more hangars to house more tenants as the city continues growing. A key development currently under construction is a hangar for a supersized corporate jet that will take up 15,000 square feet. It is slated to open in the fall.
Beaver said the airport already has an anchor tenant slated for the incoming hangar.
With a focus on economic development, the Mesquite Metro Airport offers incoming business owners and developers services like fueling an aircraft and finding lodgings for incoming and outgoing passengers to encourage them to stay in Mesquite. From 2021 to 2022, the airport has seen traffic increase from 102,392 operations to 107,315 operations.
Whenever an aircraft bases at the airport, the airport receives rent and fuel revenue that goes back into improving the airport. Future airport development will focus on a 55-acre plot stretching south. As more commercial traffic comes into the area, the Mesquite Metro Airport plans on attracting more visitors. The airport had a taxable value of $25.6 million in 2021, which went back into the community.
“I see the Mesquite airport only getting busier in the future,” Beaver said. “We have the space while other airports like Dallas Love Field, Addison and McKinney are already at capacity. If they want new construction, they have to demo an old building and renovate. For us, we have a state-of-the-art facility. Our T-hangars are immaculately maintained, and that's the reason why our longevity is there when we start a new lease agreement.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
