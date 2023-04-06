Airport.jpg
Winston Henvey

Airport Manager Shawn Beaver deemed the Mesquite Metro Airport a “beautiful place with great opportunity,” and anticipates more growth as the city continues developing.

Currently, the Mesquite Metro Airport houses 150 tenants and has a waitlist of more than a dozen prospective tenants waiting for a hangar.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments