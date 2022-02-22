The Mesquite City Council authorized Dalfen Industrial to enter into phase two of a development agreement adding approximately 1.3 million square feet in three new Class A industrial buildings on 89 acres at 1900 Airport Blvd. Phase One comprises approximately one million square feet in two buildings and is currently under construction.
Dalfen is proposing to extend the existing Airport Blvd. to allow access to each of the three additional buildings and upsize a City water line along Berry Road as part of the agreement.
The development is strategically located adjacent to the Mesquite Metro Airport between US Highway 80 and IH-20, bringing approximately $104 million in capital investment to the City and creating space for hundreds of new jobs.
“This expansion means high job growth for our city and surrounding communities. The City of Mesquite is committed to continuing to provide employment opportunities to our residents,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
Dalfen Industrial recently completed two distribution facilities in Mesquite which are occupied by the Steve Silver Company and Yelow Logistics. The developer has a significant track record of industrial development in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and throughout the country.
