The Mesquite Metro Airport proposed its strategic plan in order to increase growth and economic development of the area.
The strategic plan would cover the next three to five years to help impact the community and aspire to bring in new businesses. The Mesquite Metro Airport has 215 aircrafts on site including small engine planes to corporate aircraft. In the 2019 fiscal year, the airport had 86,295 aircraft operations such as takeoffs and landings. With that, Mesquite Metro Airport was ranked 164th in the nation.
“Great things are happening at our airport, and I think more and more people are realizing the economic impact that it can have on our city both short-term and long-term,” Mayor Bruce Archer said.
The Mesquite Metro Airport has helped attract and generated new businesses into the local economy and generate taxes. In 2020, the airport had an estimated tax value of $25.6 million. In 2018, the airport was evaluated by Textar Aviation for their direct impact on the community and the capital improvement projects. During this survey, Mesquite Metro Airport was estimated to have a $22.7 million impact on the community on an annual basis.
“I will say that since 2017 we have seen the taxable value of the airport increase, the number of aircrafts we’ve seen use the airport increase and fuel sales go up,” said Eric Pratt, C.M. Airport general manager. “I think the next time this study is done, we will see the airport has an even greater impact on the local economy.”
In the new development plan, the Mesquite Metro Airport included community focus by providing residents with vocational and educational training opportunities through various programs.
Another focus in this plan is a focus on business aircraft aviation for its taxable value. There have also been well known businesses that have had development in Mesquite in the last few years including Walmart, FedEx and Ashley Furniture.
“We are the front door for business to the Mesquite community. We are the first impression that they have whenever they get off that aircraft, and we’re also the last impression,” Pratt said. “We want to make sure that we not only send them off on the right foot as they go into the community but also help them as they’re leaving to make them excited about coming back and hopefully wanting to invest.”
Throughout the five-year development plan, airport officials would like to provide a safe, efficient and environmentally sensitive air transportation facility appropriate to the needs of the community. Goals would include attracting new aviation activity, updating airport rates and fees, rebranding the fixed based operator and addressing the passenger terminal complex. These initiatives would be included in the next five fiscal years.
