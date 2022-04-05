police lights
Early Tuesday morning the Mesquite and Garland Police and Fire Departments teamed up to perform a swift water rescue, saving several people in distress, the Mesquite Police department announced. 

Water rose quickly in the area of Northwest and I-30, and Mesquite dispatch received a call where a couple advised they were drowning. Officers in the area were unable to locate the individuals in the wooded area and requested assistance from Garland’s drone unit. The Garland Police Department and Fire Department quickly responded, and the drone was able to locate the couple clinging to a tree, a second pair of individuals who were also in distress in a separate location and an additional subject in the treeline along the creek.

Garland Fire Department’s swift water rescue team was able to launch and recover a total of five victims along with Mesquite FD.

“Garland PD and FD have always worked hand in hand with our departments and we are thankful to have a great relationship with our neighboring agency for the betterment of both communities. We’d like to thank Garland for their assistance and support, and are thankful for the safe conclusion to the dangerous circumstances this morning,” the police department said in a public social media post.

