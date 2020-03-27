In response to the Dallas County shelter in place order, the Mesquite Animal Shelter is offering a new way for potential pet adopters to visit the shelter and choose their new forever friend. Beginning March 25, the shelter staff are offering a virtual meeting with animals through video. Potential pet adopters can request a video of an animal seen at cityofmesquite.com/AnimalServices and schedule a follow-up appointment, by contacting the Mesquite Animal Shelter rescues@cityofmesquite.com or at 972-216-6283.
Other service adjustments at the Mesquite Animal Shelter are:
· The shelter is closed to the general public.
· Animal Services Officers will only respond to service calls that involve a bite incident, an animal that is injured or a situation that is a public safety issue.
· Animal trapping services have been suspended.
· Those in need of special services can contact the shelter at rescues@cityofmesquite.com or at 972-216-6283.
These services include:
Lost Pets: Owners looking for their lost pet can make an appointment to visit the shelter.
- Owner Surrenders: These have been suspended and only extreme emergencies will be considered on an individual basis.
- Animal Rescues: Groups registered with the city may make an appointment to acquire animals in the shelter.
Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus for other Mesquite updates. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/NotifyMe to register for Coronavirus Updates in the Alert Center for the city’s email/text notification system.
