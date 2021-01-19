The city of Mesquite announced the results of Downtown Mesquite’s first public art contest, with the winner’s art to be displayed at the new Front Street Station project in the city’s historic downtown area.
The winners are Lauren Armstrong with “Crosswinds,” Leonardo Castillo with “La Serenata,” Jessica Chappell with “Meet Me in Mesquite,” Susie Cortez with “Anaya Harmony,” Paige Lehmann with “When Joy Bursts Through the Cracks,” Tony Morris with “Mesquite Train Depot and Main Street” and Daniel Yanez with ”Rare Rose.”
“We received more than 40 entries from professional and amateur artists as well as students throughout the area,” Mesquite Downtown Development Advisory Board Chair Brad Brandt said. “We look forward to installing these pieces as the first of what we hope will be many public art opportunities in Downtown Mesquite for years to come.”
In September, the Mesquite Downtown Development Advisory Board, along with staff of the Mesquite Arts Center, conducted a call for artists for artwork to be reproduced and mounted on eight, 10-foot-by-7-foot panels in Downtown Mesquite.
“Art in all forms is one of the lynchpins in our downtown development strategy,” Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell said. “This project hits on several key priorities including providing public art, involving the public in the form of these artists and boosting the appearance of the district.”
Front Street Station is a $5.5 million infrastructure improvement project under construction. The project includes under-ground upgrades like the installation of grease traps to accommodate restaurant development. In addition, the project will feature public art, more than 50 new parking spaces, a performance pavilion, an area for small events as well as a “pocket park” that will provide pedestrian passage between Front and Main streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.