Mesquite announces new website with resources for business owners and job seekers

The City of Mesquite has put together a list of helpful resources for local businesses and job seekers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Roadmap to Resources website, www.roadmaptoresources.com, includes information on financing programs and grants available for small businesses, e-commerce tips, links to unemployment assistance programs and more.
David Witcher, Director of Economic Development said, “There is a lot of information available right now for both small businesses and job seekers. We are trying to make the information and programs designed for business owners more accessible as well as, help those looking for employment understand the resources and where they can apply. We’re in this together, and we’re here to help our Mesquite businesses and community members during this unprecedented time.”
Witcher says business owners and job seekers can register for a special e-newsletter on the website that will deliver updates and new resources as they become available.
The Roadmap to Resources program will also feature a guest speaker video series. Professionals will offer information about Financing & Lending, Small Business E-Commerce, Management & Marketing and Jobs & Unemployment Resources. The first Speakers Bureau video features Bridget Moon of the Dallas/Fort Worth Small Business Administration District Office. Moon discusses the Paycheck Protection Program and other aspects of the CARES Act. The videos are available on the website.
For more information, Mesquite businesses can call the Mesquite Economic Development team at 972-216-6348 or email EconomicDevelopment@cityofmesquite.com.
