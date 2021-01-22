Mesquite announces the passing of former Mayor Bob Beard

The city of Mesquite announced the passing of former Mayor Bob Beard on Jan. 22.
City of Mesquite flags located at its facilities will be flown at half-staff through Sunday evening. Beard served as a City Councilmember from 1967 - 1973 and as mayor from 1973-1977. He also served the Mesquite community as a volunteer on the Executive Committee of the Parkland Hospital Bond Election Committee.
“Mayor Bob Beard gave many years of dedicated service to the people of Mesquite, both as a councilman and later as mayor. His legacy of hard work and leadership will not be forgotten. Mesquite is a better place to live and work because of Bob Beard,” Mesquite Mayor Bruce Archer said. “I’m honored to have known this good man. On behalf of the entire city organization and the Mesquite City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Beard family.”
