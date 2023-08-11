As the city of Mesquite continues its initiative to provide affordable housing for residents, a 111-unit multifamily development is slated to go vertical at 930 Military Parkway.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, Palladium USA proposed the apartment complex on a 4.7-acre tract of undeveloped land. The two five-story buildings will be 18,000 square feet and 9,868 square feet, offering a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments,
The apartment complex will offer amenities including a pool, ball courts, a fitness center, playground, and more.
While the city requires a 25-foot setback, a 300-foot buffer from neighboring single family developments and a mix of 50% one-bedroom units minimum and 5% three-bedroom units maximum, the complex proposed a 15-foot setback, 220-foot buffer, 27% one-bedroom and 17% three-bedroom mix. Additionally, the developer proposed 190 parking spaces for the 111-unit complex, as opposed to the required 2.5 spaces per unit.
When garnering feedback on the proposed development, 33 residents submitted letters in support of the development, while 10 residents expressed opposition.
Council member Jennifer Vidler expressed opposition to the development, saying parking is already a large issue citywide, and this development as proposed would add to the issue.
Ava Shashana, with Palladium USA, said with the proximity of residents to several incoming job opportunities and a push for walkability in and around downtown, the developer projects parking should not be an issue.
Mesquite City Council Member Jeff Casper said that in a housing crisis, he wants to see more affordable housing options in Mesquite.
A total of 13 residents spoke on the development at the council meeting. Eight of the speakers expressed support, saying the housing was much needed in Mesquite. Four spoke against the development, saying crime, parking issues and homelessness would become an issue in the development. One resident said he was indifferent, as the development proposed needed housing, though parking could become an issue.
Mesquite Police Chief David Gill was asked to speak on crime at apartment complexes. He said that a well-managed complex typically has the same amount of crime as a neighborhood. However, car thefts can be more frequent because of the number of available cars.
The item passed in a 4-2 vote.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
