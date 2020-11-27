Mesquite approves zoning for new state of the art commercial facilities and new jobs

The Mesquite City Council recently approved a zoning change to planned development-commercial to provide for a new industrial park.
This park will have two state of the art facilities developed by Huntington Industrial Partners featured, totaling more than 356,000 square feet on more than 22 acres of land located on Military Parkway, east of I-635.
“This property is currently undeveloped. This concept plan features two industrial buildings that will provide for warehouse distribution and light assembly,” Director of Economic Development David Witcher said. “It shows that Mesquite continues to attract commercial developers.”
Witcher said the 240,000-square-foot building will have a cross dock design, for loading and unloading on both sides, and the 116,600-square-foot front-load building with parking space for 32 tractor trailers.
The proposed project is highlighted by the aesthetic elements of 25,000 square feet of green space and a 60-foot screening wall. Huntington Industrial Partners has developed 18 successful commercial projects totaling more than 3.5 million square feet in the past seven years.
“Our company is excited with this opportunity. The excellent location of our project, coupled with the competitive labor force in Mesquite, makes this development a great addition for the area,” Steve Meyer with Huntington Industrial Partners said. “We will take the next few months to seek federal approval for our plans to address the flood plain on the property.”
Meyer explained that the project will offer a variety of new job opportunities in the community as the buildings are leased out to tenants.
