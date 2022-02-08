A contract to begin designing Mesquite’s Anderson Park passed in a 5-2 City Council vote on Monday.
The contract with Westwood Professional Services is expected to cost $88,300. Councilmembers Tandy Boroughs and BW Smith voted against the contract, saying there were a host of projects throughout Mesquite and in their districts specifically that have not yet been developed. Additionally, Boroughs said the cost of developing another park would exceed the city’s budget and said it was a waste of what could have been taxable commercial property.
“If we finish all the parks we promised we were going to finish, and there’s an extra $400,000, then yeah – I’ll vote to fund this park,” Boroughs said.
Smith said he expected Lattimore Park to begin development last year, saying the city currently “has not moved a single piece of dirt.” He also said the city needed to set up a priority system in developing its parks and finished the ones that they promised to build that cost a fraction of what Anderson Park is expected to cost.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said Anderson Park would be third in line for development and is currently one of 20 city parks in the design phase.
While Councilmember Jennifer Vidler voted in favor of the contract meant to design Anderson Park, she spoke against the development, saying it was not a good use of taxpayer money when so many existing parks needed repairs. Keheley said funding from repairs came from a different pool than funds for developing a new park. He said the Balch Springs funding that had been approved in the past was dedicated solely to new construction, and that’s where funding for this park would come from.
As the city works with Westwood to begin designing Anderson Park, residents will be able to give their input on what they would like to see in their new park via townhalls and communication with councilmembers. Councilmember Kenny Green said the design process would be in phases and encouraged residents – especially those near where the park would develop – to prioritize what they want to see and present that input to the City Council accordingly.
