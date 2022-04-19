As Mesquite continues developing in Kaufman County, it is building a close rapport with Forney ISD.
Forney ISD Superintendent Justin Terry spoke with the Mesquite City Council Monday evening to share his district’s projected growth over the next 10 years.
In the next five years, FISD is expected to see over 15,000 homes built in their coverage area and bring in 25,000 students. By 2030, FISD is expected to grow to 30,000 homes and 35,000 students, Terry said. The district could add as many as 2,400 new students by next fall. The district is expected to peak anywhere between 47,000 to 55,000 students.
“Many would say we’re one of the fastest if not the fastest growing district in the state of Texas,” Terry said.
Forney ISD currently has 76 students from Mesquite. However, that number is expected to continue growing.
According to Terry, Kaufman County has been listed as the third-fastest growing county in the nation with a population of 20,000 or more residents.
“We’re rapidly growing in Kaufman County, and all of Mesquite in Kaufman County is in Forney ISD,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said. “We’ve always bragged about our partnership and relationship with Mesquite ISD, and I felt that it’s important that as we have new students going into Forney ISD that we have a similar rapport with Forney ISD.”
One of the main focuses of Terry’s presentation for council was the incoming Opportunity Central that will serve all of the Forney ISD community – not just students. The building will be three stories tall. The first story will host a coffee shop, collaboration spaces, eateries and areas for local businesses where career and technical education students can get hands-on experience in their fields. The second and third floors will have classrooms where local colleges and universities can hold classes. The heart of the first and second floors will be an arena where its uses are, “only limited to your imagination,” Terry said. The third floor will have more classrooms and a black box theatre for multiple uses as well. Outside of the building will also be green space, a plaza and a water feature that can be used for play areas, events and more. The project is expected to be complete and open in 2023.
Additional projects include new elementary, middle and intermediate schools; ninth grade centers for Forney and North Forney High Schools; and an aquatic centre.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
