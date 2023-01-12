Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 11:25 am
Baylor Scott and White holds volunteer fair
Community members are invited to a volunteer fair hosted by Baylor Scott and White from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at 231 S. Collins St. in Sunnyvale.
Interested volunteers aged 14 and older can learn more by calling (972) 892-3000.
Annual Awards Luncheon
Community members are invited to the Mesquite Chamber’s annual BRE Awards Luncheon, hosted by the city’s business retention and expansion task force.
The event will run from 11:30-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd.
Awards will include:
Keep Mesquite Beautiful to host membership drive
Community members are invited to Alejandro’s in downtown Mesquite from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to support Keep Mesquite Beautiful’s membership drive.
Keep Mesquite Beautiful's mission is to inspire, educate, and engage the Mesquite community to recycle, reduce litter, and beautify the city. All programs are solely funded by donations.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
