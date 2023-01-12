Business briefs.jpg
Courtesy of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce

Baylor Scott and White holds volunteer fair

Community members are invited to a volunteer fair hosted by Baylor Scott and White from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at 231 S. Collins St. in Sunnyvale.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments