Cambridge Court, located at 711 Matador Ln, Mesquite, is hosting an unwrapped book drive for a local early development school. 

Donations of new unwrapped books for children aged three to six can be delivered to the senior community by Monday, December 12. Residents at the community will wrap each book with care to surprise and delight local children this holiday season. More information about the senior living community can be found by visiting their website civitasseniorliving.com/cambridge-court/

