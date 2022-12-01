Cambridge Court, located at 711 Matador Ln, Mesquite, is hosting an unwrapped book drive for a local early development school.
Donations of new unwrapped books for children aged three to six can be delivered to the senior community by Monday, December 12. Residents at the community will wrap each book with care to surprise and delight local children this holiday season. More information about the senior living community can be found by visiting their website civitasseniorliving.com/cambridge-court/.
Open House
Mesquite community members are invited to Resource One Credit Union, located at 2750 N Galloway Ave for a meet and greet and open house from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6. Attendees will learn more about Resource One Credit Union and how it helps the Mesquite community.
Networking luncheon
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on Dec. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. Attendees will have a chance to grow their network and learn more about the Mesquite Chamber.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.