Ashley Furniture Business Legacy Award - pictured Mayor Daniel Aleman Jr., Ashley Furniture Field Recruiter Sonia Sifuentes, Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward.jpg

 City of Mesquite

The Mesquite Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) Task Force presented seven awards recently at the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. The BRE Awards honored Mesquite businesses and community members. The 2022 award winners are as follows:

  • Ashley Furniture was awarded the Business Legacy Award as a main player in Mesquite’s furniture sector growing by 349% in the past five years, the highest growth rate of any one sector in the city.
  • Derrel Lyon, aka “Mild Bill,” was awarded the Downtowner of the Year Award. Derrel is a mainstay at the Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market as a community guide and liaison, as well as an active supporter on social media.
  • Dakota Mattocks, District Manager for Kids Empire, was honored with the Tourism Award. Their Mesquite location is one of five in the Dallas area, the first to open in Texas, and the third to open in the entire company.
  • Strukmyer received the Manufacturer of the Year Award. Strukmyer, established in 1996, is a medical and pharmaceutical manufacturer that handles research and development, design, engineering, manufacturing, and packaging of specialized products.
  • FedEx earned the Employer of the Year Award. FedEx Ground has been a staple employer for the Mesquite community for eight years. Since building its new facility at a strategic Mesquite location, the convergence of US Hwy. 80 and IH-30, the company has offered thousands of jobs to Mesquite residents.
  • J&R Manufacturing was presented with the Career and Technical Partner of the Year Award. Their line of smokers, broilers and rotisseries can be found in the finest commercial kitchens and restaurants throughout the U.S. and in 50 countries worldwide.
  • The Credit Union of Texas received the final award, the Partner of the Year Award. The Credit Union of Texas has been a frequent supporter of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

