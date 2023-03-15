Join the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce for its March luncheon.
The topic for our March Luncheon is "Are you Running your Business or is it Running You?" Michael Visentine, professional EOS implementer at EOS Worldwide, will be the event’s speaker.
The event is slated for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23 at Dallas College Eastfield Building G.
Chamber to hold April Round Robin Networking
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites community members to the third networking event of the year at 8 a.m. April 13 at Heritage Plaza.
Attendees can expect a fun, fast-paced speed networking that will help make new connections.
Coffee, water and donuts will be provided.
Medicare 101
Interested in learning about medicare? The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will host an hour long event at 1:30 p.m. April 13 at 1116 Hillcrest St. Speakers will cover the basics of Medicare like the parts of Medicare, enrollment periods, penalties, and more.
