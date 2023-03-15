Business.jpg
Courtesy of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce

Join the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce for its March luncheon.

The topic for our March Luncheon is "Are you Running your Business or is it Running You?" Michael Visentine, professional EOS implementer at EOS Worldwide, will be the event’s speaker.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

