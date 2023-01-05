Business briefs.jpg
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is slated to hold its annual gala from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 3 at Hella Shrine Event Center 2121 Rowlett Rd. in Garland.

Tickets will range from $40 per person to $75 per couple. Proceeds will go toward heart and stroke education as well as expanded AED distribution in Mesquite by the Mesquite Heart Center.

