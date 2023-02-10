Mesquite community members are invited to the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce's second luncheon of the year.
The topic for our February Luncheon is the State of the Regional Economy. Stephen Clayton from the Dallas Federal Reserve is slated to speak at the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23.
Stephen Clayton joined the Dallas Fed in August 2010. Clayton leads a team responsible for building relationships across the Eleventh District that support the amplification of Dallas Fed research and facilitates dialogues with business and community leaders about the economy and community issues. Clayton leads the Bank’s Employee Engagement surveying and leadership culture development work for all people leaders, in partnership with Human Resources.
Clayton has served as an adjunct professor of economics at Austin College in Sherman. Prior to joining the Dallas Fed, Clayton was a financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments in Carrollton. He has been published in the Journal of Quantitative Analysis in Sports and written publications for the Dallas Fed. Clayton has a BA from Austin College with a focus on economics, philosophy and math.
Mesquite Fairview Chamber invites businesses to Governor's Small Business Webinar
Mesquite businesses will have an opportunity to join a Governor’s Small Business Webinar from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14 to learn how to identify steps in getting export ready as well as expanding products into international markets.
Richard Rayne is a Senior International Business Advisor at the University of Texas at San Antonio SBDC International Trade Center. Rayne has worked in the international business field for more than 30 years. Many of those years he spent working with FedEx, advising and providing customized solutions to exporters and importers of various sizes about the intricacies of global logistics, international marketing, e-Commerce, government regulations and overseas business partner outreach.
