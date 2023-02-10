Business briefs.jpg
Mesquite community members are invited to the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce's second luncheon of the year.

The topic for our February Luncheon is the State of the Regional Economy. Stephen Clayton from the Dallas Federal Reserve is slated to speak at the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23.

