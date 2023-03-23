Interested in learning about medicare? The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will host an hour long event at 1:30 p.m. April 13 at 1116 Hillcrest St. Speakers will cover the basics of Medicare including enrollment periods, penalties, and more.
Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy to hold health fair
The Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy invites Mesquite community members to a health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at 2727 Military Pkwy.
Attendees will be able to receive free screenings while engaging in family-friendly activities.
Chamber to host Homebuyer Seminar
Rent has been skyrocketing over the past few years, and residents could be spending thousands on rent over time, the chamber says. Residents can learn about investing in their own home. Community members are encouraged to join the chamber for a home buying strategy event, where a realtor, lender and a real estate attorney will answer any questions residents may have. You can RSVP with the link provided.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.