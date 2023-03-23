Business briefs.jpg
Courtesy of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce

Interested in learning about medicare? The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will host an hour long event at 1:30 p.m. April 13 at 1116 Hillcrest St. Speakers will cover the basics of Medicare including enrollment periods, penalties, and more.

Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy to hold health fair

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments