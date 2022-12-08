Business.png

Alex Helgar

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce welcomes Alex Helgar as the new chamber president.

Helgar comes from the Garland Chamber of Commerce, where he maintained beneficial relationships with existing members and brought in over 500 new members.

