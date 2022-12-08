The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce welcomes Alex Helgar as the new chamber president.
Helgar comes from the Garland Chamber of Commerce, where he maintained beneficial relationships with existing members and brought in over 500 new members.
Seeing business as the backbone to a community, Helgar aims to continue building Mesquite’s business community.
Jobseeker Support Session
Schedule a 30-minute Jobseeker Support Session. Staff will offer help to improve job searches, job applications, resumes and practice interviews. For more information, contact the Mesquite Main Library at 972-216-6220 or the Mesquite North Branch Library at 972-681-0465.
Cambridge Court welcomes their new Executive Director
Cambridge Court, located at 711 Matador Ln, Mesquite, is welcoming their new Executive Director, Carrie Bell.
Carrie started at Cambridge Court in April 2018 as the Business Office Manager. During her three years as the Business Office Manager, she gained knowledge of senior living and found her passion for helping seniors.
In July 2021, Carrie was Executive Director of another Civitas Senior Living community before returning to Cambridge Court in Fall 2022.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
