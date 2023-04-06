Ford has announced a $1 million scholarship to support students pursuing careers as automotive technicians in four markets, including Greater Dallas. Eastfield College is one of 10 colleges across North Texas where students may leverage the scholarship to cover the cost of tuition and attendance.
Despite the auto industry’s annual demand for 258,000 new technicians, there are only 48,000 graduates from technician programs each year nationwide. This need-based scholarship program aims to foster diversity and reduce barriers for students pursuing careers in automotive service and technology in four markets with tremendous need: Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Phoenix.
The Ford Auto Tech Scholarship is open to current and future students who are enrolled in post-secondary auto or auto and diesel technician training programs. Applications are open now and due by June 30.
Chamber to hold speed networking event
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites community members to the third networking event of the year at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at Heritage Plaza.
Attendees can expect a fun, fast-paced speed networking that will help make new connections.
Coffee, water and donuts will be provided.
Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy to hold health fair
The Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy invites Mesquite community members to a health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at 2727 Military Pkwy.
Attendees will be able to receive free screenings while engaging in family-friendly activities.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
