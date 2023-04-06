Business briefs.jpg
Ford has announced a $1 million scholarship to support students pursuing careers as automotive technicians in four markets, including Greater Dallas. Eastfield College is one of 10 colleges across North Texas where students may leverage the scholarship to cover the cost of tuition and attendance.

Despite the auto industry’s annual demand for 258,000 new technicians, there are only 48,000 graduates from technician programs each year nationwide. This need-based scholarship program aims to foster diversity and reduce barriers for students pursuing careers in automotive service and technology in four markets with tremendous need: Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

