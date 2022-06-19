Job fair.jpg
Over 300 positions open 

Mesquite Independent School District has over 300 open positions for the 2022-23 school year.  

Interested community members are encouraged to join the district for its summer Teacher Job Fair from 4-6 p.m. June 20 at the K. David Belt Professional Development Center, 3819 Towne Crossing Boulevard. Attendees will meet campus administrators and program directors to discuss job opportunities and learn about what Mesquite ISD has to offer. 

All attendees will enter the building through the doors across from El Fenix restaurant. 

Registration can be found on the Mesquite ISD website or Facebook page. 

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of a current resume. 

 

Happy Hour  

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is holding a Happy Hour networking event from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Two cups coffee 1925 Towne Centre Drive 

Business owners will be able to grow their networks and learn more about Mesquite’s local businesses.  

 

 

Leadership Mesquite graduation 

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is holding its “Creating Connections” luncheon on June 23 in Mesquite ISD's PDC Board Room.  

The event will feature the chamber's Leadership Mesquite graduation. Local business owners will also have an opportunity to expand their networks and learn more about Mesquite's business community.  

 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

