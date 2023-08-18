Vanguard.jpg
Courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Join the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce at Vanguard High School at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 for its next monthly luncheon.

Clint Elsasser, dean of Vanguard High School, will help small businesses understand how they can partner with Mesquite ISD on the next generation of workforce.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments