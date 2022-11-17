With the holiday shopping season approaching, the City of Mesquite is encouraging citizens to shop local and shop in Mesquite. Shopping at businesses and eating at restaurants in Mesquite helps business owners and the local economy. As residents shop in Mesquite, their money goes to work in Mesquite. Sales tax revenue makes up more than 25% of the city’s general fund.
That fund provides the financial resources for most City services provided to residents and their families. The largest portion of the general fund is public safety, which includes the Mesquite Police Department, Mesquite Fire Department and 911 Dispatch. The fund also supports Mesquite Animal Services, the Parks and Recreation Department, and a variety of quality-of-life programs.
Worried about traffic?
The city continues to promote alternate driving directions to shoppers for key destinations in Mesquite, such as Town East Mall, with the cityofmesquite.com/ShoppingRoutes webpage. The page offers ways to shop more and drive less by using different roads to travel and avoid traffic.
This holiday season, shop local, dine local, and buy local. Learn more about shopping local at ShopMesquiteTX.com
Small Business Saturday
Join your friends and hometown businesses in Downtown Mesquite on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Small Business Saturday. Enjoy holiday shopping, festive surroundings, and more while you support local businesses. Start your visit at the Front Street Station and enjoy the Holiday Gift Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Finish off your night at the Corner Theatre with Carols and Cocoa from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit downtownmesquitetx.com/events for more information.
