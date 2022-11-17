Business.jpg
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

With the holiday shopping season approaching, the City of Mesquite is encouraging citizens to shop local and shop in Mesquite. Shopping at businesses and eating at restaurants in Mesquite helps business owners and the local economy. As residents shop in Mesquite, their money goes to work in Mesquite. Sales tax revenue makes up more than 25% of the city’s general fund.

That fund provides the financial resources for most City services provided to residents and their families. The largest portion of the general fund is public safety, which includes the Mesquite Police Department, Mesquite Fire Department and 911 Dispatch. The fund also supports Mesquite Animal Services, the Parks and Recreation Department, and a variety of quality-of-life programs.

