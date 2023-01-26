Development -- Alcott.jpg

The Alcott Logistics center will serve as a place for nationwide businesses to headquarter in Mesquite, providing jobs for Mesquite residents and alleviating residents' tax burden. 

Alcott Station is now the future home of RJW Logistics Group, bringing 200-400 new jobs to the Mesquite area.
A one-of-a-kind development, Alcott Logistics Station is now the future home of RJW Logistics Group. Urban Logistics Realty has signed a nearly 600,000-square-foot full building pre-lease with RJW and we could not be more excited to play a role in their new expansion into Texas. With nearly 2 miles of walking trails and a public park (all constructed by ULR) Alcott Logistics Station offers a unique location in the city of Mesquite.

