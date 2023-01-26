Alcott Station is now the future home of RJW Logistics Group, bringing 200-400 new jobs to the Mesquite area.
A one-of-a-kind development, Alcott Logistics Station is now the future home of RJW Logistics Group. Urban Logistics Realty has signed a nearly 600,000-square-foot full building pre-lease with RJW and we could not be more excited to play a role in their new expansion into Texas. With nearly 2 miles of walking trails and a public park (all constructed by ULR) Alcott Logistics Station offers a unique location in the city of Mesquite.
Academy to host Health Fair
Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy is slated to host its ninth annual health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at 2727 Military Parkway in Mesquite.
Community members are invited to come to this free event.
Mesquite Heart Board to hold fourth annual gala
The Mesquite Heart Board is slated to hold its annual gala from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 3 at Hella Shrine Event Center 2121 Rowlett Rd. in Garland.
Tickets will range from $40 per person to $75 per couple. Proceeds will go toward heart and stroke education as well as expanded AED distribution in Mesquite by the Mesquite Heart Center.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
