The Texas Economic Development Council needs your help. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites its members to take a state-wide survey to understand the challenges and capabilities of businesses across Texas. Local input will help determine what policies the state and other stakeholders can implement to help best address business needs.
Save the date! April 28 is the official date for the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament.
The chamber has implemented new sponsorship opportunities, to enhance the experience for the golfers and companies that want to promote their brand.
There is a limited availability on playing spots and sponsorships, so secure them today.
Need help deciding how to participate in this years tournament? Call Chamber President, Alexander Helgar at (469) 476-4405 or email him at alexander@mesquitechamber.com.
‘Are you Running your Business or is it Running You’
The chamber invites businesses to its March luncheon.
The topic for its luncheon is “Are you Running your Business or is it Running You?” Michael Visentine, Professional EOS Implementer at EOS Worldwide, will help attendees run their businesses more effectively.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
