Courtesy of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce

The Texas Economic Development Council needs your help. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites its members to take a state-wide survey to understand the challenges and capabilities of businesses across Texas. Local input will help determine what policies the state and other stakeholders can implement to help best address business needs.

The survey can be found at polco.us/n/res/vote/instate-partners-at-advantage/texas-business-needs-survey?pn-method=tedc

