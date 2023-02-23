Business.png

City and chamber officials join Dallas College and Walmart representatives to chart paths to career advancement.

 Courtesy of Ryan Trimble

Walmart leaders and associates gathered over last weekend to discuss career opportunities the retailer offers through the company’s Live Better U program and its nationwide network of more than 200 Walmart Academies with representatives from the City of Mesquite, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, Mesquite ISD, Rockwall ISD and Dallas College.

The morning’s conversations – held at the Walmart Divisional Academy located at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 80 in Mesquite – included an overview of the Live Better U program, a panel discussion with Walmart Community Affairs representatives, Walmart Academy leaders and counselors and several personal anecdotes from associates who shared their personal story of career advancement and personal development through the Walmart offering. Several of the stories highlighted individual journeys from “cart pusher” to management and training lead roles.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

