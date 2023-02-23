Walmart leaders and associates gathered over last weekend to discuss career opportunities the retailer offers through the company’s Live Better U program and its nationwide network of more than 200 Walmart Academies with representatives from the City of Mesquite, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, Mesquite ISD, Rockwall ISD and Dallas College.
The morning’s conversations – held at the Walmart Divisional Academy located at the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 80 in Mesquite – included an overview of the Live Better U program, a panel discussion with Walmart Community Affairs representatives, Walmart Academy leaders and counselors and several personal anecdotes from associates who shared their personal story of career advancement and personal development through the Walmart offering. Several of the stories highlighted individual journeys from “cart pusher” to management and training lead roles.
Walmart Academy and Community Affairs plans to build upon the event with future lunch and learn opportunities. For more information or to attend a future event, contact Laurie Smalling Letts at Laurie.Smalling@walmart.com.
Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy to hold health fair
The Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy invites Mesquite community members to a health fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at 2727 Military Pkwy.
Attendees will be able to receive free screenings while engaging in family-friendly activities.
Chamber to hold round robin networking event
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites community members to the third networking event of the year at 8:30 a.m. March 9 at Heritage Plaza.
Attendees can expect a fun, fast-paced speed networking that will help make new connections.
Coffee, water and donuts will be provided.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
