The city of Mesquite is beginning a new series to highlight its businesses and promote local shopping.
The new "Mayor on the Move" will feature Mayor Daniel Alemán interviewing the owner of a local business in Mesquite. Residents can view the videos on the Mesquite social media pages.
Chamber to host “Business to Business EXPO”
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites members to an expo from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Mesquite Arts Center, located at 1527 N. Galloway Ave. Businesses will get to learn about the Mesquite community and the growing diverse economy that the city has to offer.
New local business comes to Mesquite
A new business is coming to Mesquite, and residents are invited to its opening day celebration.
Cinnaholic Mesquite will open on Friday with a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to start the long holiday weekend. The celebration will include one $2 cinnamon roll for every customer in a flavor of their choosing, a sweet treat to introduce themselves to the neighborhood. This is a limited offer and only eligible from 10am to 2pm on grand opening day.
