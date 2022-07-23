The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is holding a morning networking breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. August 17 to introduce business owners to each other and acquaint them with Mesquite's business community. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards and, “their best 30-second elevator speech,” the chamber said.
Locationto be determined.
Dispatching course
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is offering a three-day course to help attendees operate their own dispatching business.
The three-day course includes, “Dispatching 101,” “Structuring Your Business,” “Time Management,” “Understanding Load Boards,” “How to book loads,” “Finding Carriers,” and “Building Relationships with Brokers.”
The course will offer in-person learning, load board access and continued mentoring.
Chamber Luncheon
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is holding a monthly luncheon at the Mesquite ISD Administration andK.DavidBelt Professional Development Center. Members and nonmembers will get to know members of Mesquite’s business community and grow their network.
Coststo attendis $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
