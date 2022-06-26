Business briefs.jpg
Grand opening 

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce invites community members to the grand opening of Ultimate Home Health Care Ultimate Plus Hospice from 4-6 p.m. July 28. 

Food, door prizes and giveaways will be available.  

 

Networking Breakfast 

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a morning networking session at 8 a.m. August 3, location to be determined.  

Business owners are recommended to bring business cards and a synopsis of their business. 

 

Freight Dispatching Course 

Mesquite Chamber of Commerce members are invited to participate in a freight dispatching course from 9 a.m. Aug. 5 to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Da Bizzness LLC 3460 N Town E Blvd Suite 400.  

Participants will learn dispatching 101, structuring their business, time management, understanding load boards, how to book loads, finding carriers and building relationships with brokers. 

