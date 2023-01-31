Mesquite.jpg
Photo by: Texas Department of Transportation

As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday.

Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments