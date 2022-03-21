Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terry McCullar is retiring at the end of April.
McCullar has served as the Chamber’s Executive Director for more than 24 years. Prior to leading the Chamber, he served for seven years as its vice president and director of the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau. McCullar is certified in organizational management by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
McCullar has partnered with the City of Mesquite throughout his 31 years of service, having helped produce many community events including the Balloon Festival, Summer Fest, the Rodeo Parade and the Real. Texas. Festival.
“Credit for whatever success we’ve achieved over the years goes to the great boards of directors I’ve had the privilege to work with and hundreds of volunteers,” said McCullar. “In membership organizations, it’s all about the volunteers and those who lead them. The Chamber is in good hands.”
