As Mesquite continues its growth south, developers Phillip Huffines, Robert Kembel and Howard Porteus spoke about some of their upcoming projects at a Mesquite Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday afternoon.
The luncheon, according to Mesquite Chamber of Commerce President Alexander Helgar, featured the incoming Talia development by The Nehemiah Company and Solterra Texas by The Huffines Group, which will being a total 10,000 homes and a lake to the city.
“The goal was for the community to get to know these developers and what these companies bring to Mesquite,” Helgar said.
The developers gave an in-depth discussion regarding the value of a masterplan community versus regular housing, Helgar said. Due to added amenities and a greater sense of identity and neighborhood cohesion, master planned communities have become more attractive to residents and home buyers, the developers said.
“The reason these developments are sought after is their amenities,” Helgar said. “They both will have trails, lakes, gardens, parks, pools, fitness center, amenity center, and Solterra Texas has just completed its treehouse.”
Additionally, the homes will each be unique to prevent a mundane look to the neighborhood.
The Huffines Group kicked off their presentations on Solterra Texas with videos showcasing how Solterra will impact Mesquite. The development will include an artificial lake that will have a fishing dock for its residents.
Talia will include around 2,500 new homes over 620 acres of land, with several miles of walking trails, parkland and a unique layout to promote community events. Pre-sales for Talia are slated for the end of 2023.
Helgar said both developments are projected to bring upscale housing to Mesquite and open up the Mesquite market to a brand-new workforce. Executives that work in Mesquite and surrounding areas will now be able to also live in Mesquite, he said.
Over time, developers hope to add a strong commercial base as new residents occupy the incoming homes.
“It won't happen overnight, but in the long term when these housing developments have more roofs it can be expected that other businesses will follow,” Helgar said
Talia will spearhead Mesquite’s emerging partnership with Forney ISD, as the district is slated to build a new school inside the development. Solterra Texas will have five Mesquite ISD schools nearby.
