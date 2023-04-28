Solterra.jpg
As Mesquite continues its growth south, developers Phillip Huffines, Robert Kembel and Howard Porteus spoke about some of their upcoming projects at a Mesquite Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday afternoon.

The luncheon, according to Mesquite Chamber of Commerce President Alexander Helgar,  featured the incoming Talia development by The Nehemiah Company and Solterra Texas by The Huffines Group, which will being a total 10,000 homes and a lake to the city.

