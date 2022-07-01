IMG_2329.jpg

Mesquite's Word of Life Church is holding a seminar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 at 1305 Eulane Drive in Mesquite to address how to safely escape an active shooter situation. 

Alfonso Solis, with Solis Security Solutions will discuss how active shooter situations occur and how to protect oneself and escape by using awareness of one's surroundings and other means. 

Mesquite residents and residents of surrounding areas are invited. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

